Overview of Dr. Alex Moroz, MD

Dr. Alex Moroz, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Moroz works at NYU Langone Orthopedic Center, New York, NY in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.