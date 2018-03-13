Overview of Dr. Alex Romero, MD

Dr. Alex Romero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Romero works at St Mary Corwin Physician Partners in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.