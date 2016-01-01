Dr. Alexa Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexa Waters, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexa Waters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexa Waters, MD
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

