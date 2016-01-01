Overview

Dr. Alexa Waters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Jefferson Health Navy Yard in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.