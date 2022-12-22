See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (85)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD

Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Chasnis works at ORTHOCAROLINA in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chasnis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    10315 Hamptons Park Dr, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2800
  2. 2
    OrthoCarolina
    124 WELTON WAY, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 658-1050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Orthocarolina PA
    150 Fairview Rd Ste 230, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2900
  4. 4
    10030 Gilead Rd Ste 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I’ve seen Dr. Chasnis for two separate conditions. This was after going through hoops with other professionals he was the doctor who diagnosed, addressed and was able to stop the pain I was experiencing. He is very professional, knowledgeable, listens and explains everything in detail. His staff also reflects the same qualities. Highly recommend.
    June Hamilton — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366428740
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Chasnis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chasnis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chasnis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chasnis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chasnis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chasnis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Chasnis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chasnis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chasnis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chasnis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

