Dr. Alexander Dudetsky, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alexander Dudetsky, MD

Dr. Alexander Dudetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Dudetsky works at Doctors Of Bellevue Redmond in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Dudetsky's Office Locations

    Ahmed Tariq MD
    15710 NE 24th St Ste C, Bellevue, WA 98008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aug 12, 2017
    I like him very much. Very nice.
    Seattle, WA — Aug 12, 2017
    About Dr. Alexander Dudetsky, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1588687024
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Methodist Hospital
    • First Tashkent State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Dudetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudetsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dudetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudetsky works at Doctors Of Bellevue Redmond in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dudetsky’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudetsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

