Dr. Alexander Dydyk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Dydyk, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University Glendale Campus.
Dr. Dydyk works at
Locations
HealthyU Clinics - Phoenix 40th St15255 N 40th St Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 491-0703
HealthyU Family Medicine840 E McKellips Rd Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85203 Directions (602) 491-0703
HealthyU Clinics - Avondale13026 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd Ste C100, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (602) 491-0703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Dydyk, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1912435694
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Health Network- Pain Medicine Fellowship
- Midwestern University Glendale Campus
- Arizona State University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dydyk accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dydyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dydyk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dydyk.
