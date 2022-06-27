Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD
Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU) and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.
Dr. Kraev's Office Locations
Confluence Healthcentral Washington Hospital1201 S Miller St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Directions (509) 662-2211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 230-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. kraev performed a minimally invasive aortic valve replacement on me on 6/7/22. Dr. kraev has excellent bedside manner, he is patient, kind and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1841444197
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell/Columbia)
- New York Hospital Queens
- Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)|Oregon Health &amp;amp; Science University (OHSU)
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraev has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Maze Procedure and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kraev speaks Russian and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.