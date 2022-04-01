Overview

Dr. Alexander Newman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at Alexander N Newman MD PA in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.