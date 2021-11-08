Dr. Alexander Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexander Parker, MD
Dr. Alexander Parker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Alexander Parker MD623 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 274-2632Wednesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Parker for years and he has been excellent. He's very knowledgeable and has helped me so much with med management. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alexander Parker, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hillside Hosp-LI Jewish MC
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
