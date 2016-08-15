Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD
Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Dr. Rosenstein's Office Locations
-
1
Alii Health General Surgery78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 422, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 331-0777
-
2
CAMC Physicians Group Orthopedic Surgery3100 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-3580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenstein?
Dr. Rosenstein is a world class physician who did my total knee replacement 2 years ago. He's a friendly doctor, but no nonsense in the operating room according to his co-workers. He expects things to be where they should, and people to do what they're supposed to when he's operating. I personally think he's the best CAMC has ever had. Unfortunately, he's leaving as of Sept 2016, and will be greatly missed by our community.
About Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1063513554
Education & Certifications
- Oxford U
- UCSD
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein works at
Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenstein speaks Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.