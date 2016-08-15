See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Kailua Kona, HI
Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD

Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.

Dr. Rosenstein works at Alii Health General Surgery in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alii Health General Surgery
    78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 422, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 331-0777
  2. 2
    CAMC Physicians Group Orthopedic Surgery
    3100 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 388-3580

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 15, 2016
    Dr. Rosenstein is a world class physician who did my total knee replacement 2 years ago. He's a friendly doctor, but no nonsense in the operating room according to his co-workers. He expects things to be where they should, and people to do what they're supposed to when he's operating. I personally think he's the best CAMC has ever had. Unfortunately, he's leaving as of Sept 2016, and will be greatly missed by our community.
    Harold Hamrick in Charleston WV — Aug 15, 2016
    About Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063513554
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oxford U
    Internship
    • UCSD
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstein has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

