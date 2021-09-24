Dr. Sherzer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Sherzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Alexander Sherzer, MD
Dr. Alexander Sherzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Sherzer works at
Dr. Sherzer's Office Locations
-
1
Bonita Spring Chiropractic Associates9200 Bonita Beach Rd SE Ste 206, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 949-7003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherzer?
Dr. Sherzer was great! Took great care of me and offered advice tips that I thought were wrong but upon researching the internet were absolutely correct! Most important he was emphatic in his diagnosis and when I realized I had been doing things wrong for years implemented his recommendations and in just a few weeks in am feeling 110% better! There aren’t many Dr.’s u can hands down “trust!” But I can honestly say Dr. Sherzer is definitely one of those trust worthy ones! He definitely knows his stuff!!!
About Dr. Alexander Sherzer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1639364672
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherzer works at
Dr. Sherzer speaks Hungarian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherzer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.