Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD

Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Spiess works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH DEPARTMENT OF PLASTIC RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spiess' Office Locations

    Upp Department of Plastic Surgery
    3601 5th Ave # 6FL, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 648-8976

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 02, 2022
    Dr. Spiess saved my husband's hand after being chewed up by a corn picker. My husband is 8 months into recovery and Dr. Spiess and his team saved his hand. He is kind, caring, professional there is no words to thank him for what he has done for my husband. I would recommend him 100%.
    Brenda A. — Jul 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245255447
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State University/DMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of North Carolina At Chapell Hill
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spiess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spiess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spiess works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH DEPARTMENT OF PLASTIC RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Spiess’s profile.

    Dr. Spiess has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spiess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spiess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

