Overview of Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD

Dr. Alexander Spiess, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Spiess works at UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH DEPARTMENT OF PLASTIC RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.