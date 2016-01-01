Dr. Alexandra Dahm, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Dahm, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alexandra Dahm, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tigard, OR. They graduated from The Ohio State University.
Dr. Dahm works at
Locations
Tigard Family Dental11820 SW King James Pl Ste 20, Tigard, OR 97224 Directions (503) 968-2901Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Van Buren Dental1950 S Smithville Rd, Kettering, OH 45420 Directions (937) 253-9115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexandra Dahm, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahm accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dahm has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dahm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dahm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.