Dr. Alexandra Grob, DO
Dr. Alexandra Grob, DO is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Petersburg - 900 Carillon Pky900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 404, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 349-6795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
The doctor took care of several precancerous areas on my face, checked for any other areas of concern, prescribed a lotion and medication for another issue she found. She was professional, kind and listened to my concerns .
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Grob has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grob using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grob has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Grob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grob.
