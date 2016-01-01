Dr. Kartachov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexei Kartachov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexei Kartachov, MD
Dr. Alexei Kartachov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Kartachov's Office Locations
- 1 54 Sunnyside Blvd Ste F, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (917) 757-1735
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexei Kartachov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780640086
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kartachov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kartachov speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kartachov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kartachov.
