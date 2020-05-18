Dr. Alexis Boneparth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boneparth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Boneparth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alexis Boneparth, MD
Dr. Alexis Boneparth, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Boneparth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Boneparth's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boneparth?
We came to ER for unknown fever and Dr. Boneparth advises possible autoimmune disorder related to fevers. Absolutely grateful and lucky to have his expertise. He truly lives out the collaborative family & physician integrated model of care. He listened, discussed and took my inputs into his assessments. Highly highly recommend him if you’re exploring a rheumatologist; extremely knowledgable in pediatric rheumatology & patient PLUS excellent bedside manners.
About Dr. Alexis Boneparth, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
- 1528232394
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boneparth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boneparth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boneparth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boneparth works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boneparth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boneparth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boneparth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boneparth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.