Dr. Alexis Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexis Kim, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Jose Fertility2581 Samaritan Dr Ste 302, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1394
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Alexis Kim, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- English, Korean
- 1053411967
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.