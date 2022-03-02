Dr. Alexis Meshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexis Meshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexis Meshi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUC.
Locations
Superior Tms Center20351 Irvine Ave Ste C4, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 222-9922
Alexis Meshi, MD1400 Quail St Ste 155, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 222-9922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meshi is the best doctor I've worked with. I've had a really tough time finding treatment for my depression and she never gives up on me. She's so responsive to messages I send her, and she makes an effort to meet on short notice. Great listener, really cares about how I'm doing with all of my medications. I'd highly recommend to any friends or family I know who need mental illness help.
About Dr. Alexis Meshi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCI
- Morehouse Sch Med
- UCLA
- AUC
- Wellesley College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshi.
