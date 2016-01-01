Overview of Dr. Alexis Reimer, MD

Dr. Alexis Reimer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Reimer works at Derryfield Medical Group in Manchester, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.