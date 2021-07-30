Dr. Alfonso Cervera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alfonso Cervera, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfonso Cervera, MD
Dr. Alfonso Cervera, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN.
Dr. Cervera's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Salem2210 Green Valley Road, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Salem1101 North Jim Day Road, Salem, IN 47167 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Salem315 East Broadway Floor 4, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cervera?
Dr. Cervera was my hematologist for two years. I found him to be very personable, thoughtful, respectful, efficient. He listened to my concerns and clearly answered my questions. He did not over prescribe or under prescribe medication. I would recommend him to anyone with a blood disorder.
About Dr. Alfonso Cervera, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1730152117
Education & Certifications
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cervera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cervera using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cervera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervera has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cervera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cervera speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervera.
