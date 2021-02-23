Dr. Habeeb Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD
Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS.
Dr. Habeeb Jr works at
Dr. Habeeb Jr's Office Locations
Alabama Counseling and Associates LLC4 Office Park Cir Ste 204, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 423-0083
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The office manager is rude but I think Habeeb actually takes the time to listen and is patient, very rare to find in this field. He does prescribe medication but that's why he's a psychiatrist and not a therapist/psychologist, and if necessary does increase dosage to get us in the best state we can be in.
About Dr. Alfred Habeeb Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396897039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habeeb Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habeeb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Habeeb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habeeb Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habeeb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habeeb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.