Overview of Dr. Alfredo Rodes, MD

Dr. Alfredo Rodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Rodes works at WNY Medical in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.