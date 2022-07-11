Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM
Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Foothill Ranch, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh's Office Locations
California Foot and Ankle Center27462 Portola Pkwy Ste 100, Foothill Ranch, CA 92610 Directions (949) 468-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very fast and efficient removal of my ingrown toenail and was pain free! I highly recommend Dr. Ghorbani!!
About Dr. Ali Ghorbanifarajzadeh, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1164824249
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanenete Med Ctr
- Barry School Of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Miami (B.A.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghorbanifarajzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.