Dr. Ali Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ali Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ali Khan, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their fellowship with Pain Medicine - University of Cincinnati
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Pain and Spine Physicians7215 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 300A, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 881-2235
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan and his staff are first rate. So if your in pain get here as fast as you can, you wont be sorry.
About Dr. Ali Khan, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1538348438
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine - University of Cincinnati
- Anesthesiology - Louisiana State University, Shreveport
- Dow Medical College - M.D.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.