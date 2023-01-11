Overview of Dr. Ali Sheybani, MD

Dr. Ali Sheybani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sherman Oaks Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Sheybani works at Joy Medical in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.