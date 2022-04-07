See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Ali Tirmizi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ali Tirmizi, MD

Dr. Ali Tirmizi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley, MA. 

Dr. Tirmizi works at Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tirmizi's Office Locations

    Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills
    978 Worcester St Fl 2, Wellesley, MA 02482 (781) 235-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Thyroid Goiter
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Wellness Examination
Thyroid Goiter
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Perhaps the most patient, caring and compassionate Doctor I have ever met. I feel like I have a genuine partner in my health care. His staff has always been helpful and understanding. I highly recommend Dr. Tirmizi.
    Peter DelRose — Apr 07, 2022
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ali Tirmizi, MD.

    About Dr. Ali Tirmizi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184618902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ali Tirmizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirmizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tirmizi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tirmizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tirmizi works at Newton-Wellesley Primary Care - Wellesley Hills in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Tirmizi’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirmizi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirmizi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirmizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirmizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

