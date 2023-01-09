Overview

Dr. Alicia Mecklai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mecklai works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pericarditis and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.