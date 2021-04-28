See All General Surgeons in Mentor, OH
Dr. Alicia Snider, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Mentor, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alicia Snider, MD

Dr. Alicia Snider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from University of South Carolina - 2011 and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.

Dr. Snider works at Lake Health Mentor General Surgery in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snider's Office Locations

    Lake Health Mentor General Surgery
    9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 354-0377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Acute Bowel Infarction
Appendicitis
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Treatment
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Cancer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 28, 2021
    Dr. A. Snider has been a relief to myself and husband. She had to deliver us devastating news, but she was to the point and did not sugar coat anything. We were able to wrap our minds around hard news that much faster. During our journey she has been knowledgeable and encouraging. Not only did she make her presence known while my husband was recovering but she even took the time to look into his case while out of town. We can’t thank her enough for her thoroughness during this time.
    The Wootens — Apr 28, 2021
    About Dr. Alicia Snider, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1235426685
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan - 2017
    • University of Mississippi Medical Center - 2020
    • Prisma Health Richland Hospital - 2019
    • University of South Carolina - 2011
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alicia Snider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snider works at Lake Health Mentor General Surgery in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Snider’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

