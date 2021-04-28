Dr. Alicia Snider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alicia Snider, MD
Overview of Dr. Alicia Snider, MD
Dr. Alicia Snider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They graduated from University of South Carolina - 2011 and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center.
Dr. Snider's Office Locations
Lake Health Mentor General Surgery9500 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 354-0377
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A. Snider has been a relief to myself and husband. She had to deliver us devastating news, but she was to the point and did not sugar coat anything. We were able to wrap our minds around hard news that much faster. During our journey she has been knowledgeable and encouraging. Not only did she make her presence known while my husband was recovering but she even took the time to look into his case while out of town. We can’t thank her enough for her thoroughness during this time.
About Dr. Alicia Snider, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1235426685
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan - 2017
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - 2020
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital - 2019
- University of South Carolina - 2011
- General Surgery
