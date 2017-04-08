See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (6)
Overview of Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD

Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Vazquez works at Alicia Vazquez MD in San Jose, CA.

Dr. Vazquez's Office Locations

    Alicia Vazquez MD
    Alicia Vazquez MD
2820 Alum Rock Ave Ste 50, San Jose, CA 95127
(408) 937-1894
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Cystic Fibrosis
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration
Cystic Fibrosis
Hearing Screening
Immunization Administration

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 08, 2017
    Dr. Is great!! My only comments are that I dont like their phone system. The times that I called I could not leave a message. Also, it would be helpful if they can have a recording with day/hours of the office.
    San Jose, CA — Apr 08, 2017
    About Dr. Alicia Vazquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215974241
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez works at Alicia Vazquez MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vazquez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

