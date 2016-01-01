Overview of Dr. Alisa Peet, MD

Dr. Alisa Peet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Peet works at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.