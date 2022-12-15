See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cape Coral, FL
Dr. Alison Baker, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alison Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Baker works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital
    650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 310-5171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Yeast Infections
Ovarian Cysts
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    At Obstetrics & Gynecology in the Cape Coral hospital, Alison Baker, MD is a wonderful doctor. She's friendly, kind, empathetic, professional and caring. Also the office staff are friendly and the wait times are short. In short, I'm very pleased with Dr Baker. She's easy to communicate with online with MyChart. She responds quickly to my messages. I plan to remain a patient there for years to come.
    Tina G — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Alison Baker, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1467615757
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Mercy Hosp Med Ctr|Mercy Hospital St Louis
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital
    • Cape Coral Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alison Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baker works at LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital in Cape Coral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baker’s profile.

    Dr. Baker has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

