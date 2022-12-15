Dr. Alison Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alison Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Alison Baker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
LPG Obstetrics/Gynecology - Cape Coral Hospital650 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 100, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 310-5171
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
At Obstetrics & Gynecology in the Cape Coral hospital, Alison Baker, MD is a wonderful doctor. She's friendly, kind, empathetic, professional and caring. Also the office staff are friendly and the wait times are short. In short, I'm very pleased with Dr Baker. She's easy to communicate with online with MyChart. She responds quickly to my messages. I plan to remain a patient there for years to come.
About Dr. Alison Baker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467615757
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hosp Med Ctr
- Mercy Hosp Med Ctr|Mercy Hospital St Louis
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Cape Coral Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.