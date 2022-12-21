See All Hematologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Alison Rome, MD

Hematology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alison Rome, MD

Dr. Alison Rome, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Rome works at Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast in Houston, TX with other offices in Hammond, LA, Covington, LA and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rome's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast
    11920 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 932-1730
  2. 2
    Pontchartrain Cancer Center
    15752 Medical Arts Dr Ste 101, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 419-0025
  3. 3
    Pontchartrain Cancer Center.
    120 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 875-1202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Pearland
    10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 436-7500
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Histiocytosis Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alison Rome, MD

    • Hematology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790998078
    Education & Certifications

    • VCU Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    • Uab Hospital
    • Uab Hospital
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rome has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

