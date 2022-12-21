Dr. Rome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alison Rome, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alison Rome, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Texas Oncology-Houston Southeast11920 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (832) 932-1730
Pontchartrain Cancer Center15752 Medical Arts Dr Ste 101, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 419-0025
Pontchartrain Cancer Center.120 Lakeview Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-1202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Pearland10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 280, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 436-7500Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Dr. Rome was very thorough in her perusal of my medical history and showed compassion. She also listened to what I had to say with genuine interest. I felt very comfortable with her and would not hesitate to recommend her .
About Dr. Alison Rome, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1790998078
- VCU Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Dr. Rome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rome has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.