Dr. Alison Rozansky, MD
Overview of Dr. Alison Rozansky, MD
Dr. Alison Rozansky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Rozansky works at
Dr. Rozansky's Office Locations
Family Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Center Encino5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 202, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 789-9449
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 885-8500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Valley Presbyterian Hospital15107 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 782-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
We've had to visit her a couple times because of sports injuries. Always feel like we're in good hands with her or any in their office.
About Dr. Alison Rozansky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1285834846
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
