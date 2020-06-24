Overview of Dr. Alison Rozansky, MD

Dr. Alison Rozansky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Rozansky works at Family Orthopedic/Rehab Center in Encino, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.