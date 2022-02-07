Overview

Dr. Alison Wright, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at American Health Network of in LLC in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.