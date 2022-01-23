Dr. Alix Gay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alix Gay, MD
Overview of Dr. Alix Gay, MD
Dr. Alix Gay, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gay works at
Dr. Gay's Office Locations
-
1
Van Buren Medical Center Inc.2600 VAN BUREN ST, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 927-0108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gay?
I went to Dr. Gays office for the first time on January 18, 2022, and he has an excellent practice. I felt right at home in his office. His office was very careful in their patient care because of Covid. They too many special precautions to protect their patients and staff. My workup was very thorough and I was given an RX for bloodwork. I will return on February 15, 2022 for my follow-up visit. I am very grateful that Dr. Gay is now my Primary Care Physician. Regards
About Dr. Alix Gay, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1982633764
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gay works at
Dr. Gay speaks Creole and French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.