Overview of Dr. Alla Matsievskaya, MD

Dr. Alla Matsievskaya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Matsievskaya works at Kent County Pediatrics in Warwick, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.