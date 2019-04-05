Dr. Alla Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alla Sherman, MD
Dr. Alla Sherman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
- 1 3619 Park East Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 514-8881
Experience & Treatment Frequency

- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Wonderful doctor and staff!
About Dr. Alla Sherman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1346274719
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman speaks Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
