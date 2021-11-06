Overview of Dr. Allan Block, MD

Dr. Allan Block, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Block works at Allan M Block MD in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.