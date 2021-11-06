Dr. Allan Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Block, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Block, MD
Dr. Allan Block, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Block's Office Locations
Allan M Block MD9220 E Mountain View Rd Ste 213, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 314-5460
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been his patient for years. Have recommended him and those people were happy with him as a doctor. There’s nothing fancy about the office or Dr. Block but he always takes his time and listens carefully to me.
About Dr. Allan Block, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
