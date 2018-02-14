Dr. Allen Bowling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Bowling, MD
Dr. Allen Bowling, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Neurology Care, PC701 E Hampden Ave Ste 518, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Dr Bowling is a genuinely caring doctor who is an expert in his field. I highly recommended him!
- Neurology
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of California (San Francisco)
- University Of California (San Francisco)
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Bowling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowling works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowling.
