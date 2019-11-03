Dr. Allen Craig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Craig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allen Craig, MD
Dr. Allen Craig, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Dr. Craig works at
Dr. Craig's Office Locations
Centerstone of Tennessee1803 N Jackson St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 461-1300
Tullahoma Psychiatric107 E Grundy St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 455-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The whole inpatient process was a breeze. And I couldn’t recommend a better psychiatrist. Dr. Craig has been the best doctor, and has really helped improve my look on life. And how I go about it. If there were 6 stars I’d put it!
About Dr. Allen Craig, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932192770
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- King College Bristol Tn
- Psychiatry
Dr. Craig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.