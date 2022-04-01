Overview

Dr. Allen Pettee, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pettee works at Greater Rochester Neurology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.