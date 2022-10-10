Overview of Dr. Allen Segal, DO

Dr. Allen Segal, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Euclid, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Segal works at Suburban Health Center in South Euclid, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.