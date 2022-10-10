Dr. Allen Segal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Segal, DO
Dr. Allen Segal, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in South Euclid, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Green Road Laboratory1611 S Green Rd Ste 160, South Euclid, OH 44121 Directions (216) 382-9935
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Segal was very warm and caring! He is a real person that anyone could talk to in a relaxed manner. This doctor does not assume that you are an IDIOT, because you never earned a medical degree. He does NOT talk down to you!! That is important. I believe that he really cares about people and wants to help them!!! I gave him the highest rating for good reason.
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497730220
- Cleveland Clinic
- John F Kennedy Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.