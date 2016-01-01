See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Allison Barone, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Allison Barone, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Barone works at PROGRESSIVE RADIOLOGY in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Radiology
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-3480
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPartners
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Allison Barone, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710987086
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barone works at PROGRESSIVE RADIOLOGY in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Barone’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

