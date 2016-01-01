Dr. Allison Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Barone, MD
Overview
Dr. Allison Barone, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Barone works at
Locations
Progressive Radiology350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3480Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Barone, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710987086
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
