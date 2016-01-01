Overview of Dr. Allison Beitel, MD

Dr. Allison Beitel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University.



Dr. Beitel works at Pediatric Medicine of Wallingford Llp in Wallingford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.