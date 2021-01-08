Dr. Allison Dobbie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Dobbie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allison Dobbie, MD
Dr. Allison Dobbie, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Colorado and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Dobbie works at
Dr. Dobbie's Office Locations
Children's Hospital Colorado - Pediatric Otolaryngology, Colorado Springs, CO4125 Briargate Pkwy Fl 1, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 305-9045
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
She's simply wonderful! She and her assistant Dena bent over backwards to get my baby in for an urgent evaluation and knew I was traveling from out of town so rearranged their schedule to accommodate me! Then she was so sweet and helpful and made me feel like I was her friend. Couldn't be happier!
About Dr. Allison Dobbie, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1790943793
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Dobbie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobbie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobbie works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobbie, there are benefits to both methods.