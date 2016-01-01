Dr. Allison Kathol, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kathol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Kathol, DDS
Dr. Allison Kathol, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Thornton, CO.
Family Dental of Thornton12889 Quebec St, Thornton, CO 80602 Directions (720) 712-7031Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1811541501
Dr. Kathol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathol accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kathol.
Dr. Kathol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kathol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kathol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kathol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kathol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.