Dr. Allison Peckumn, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avondale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Peckumn works at Biltmore Cardiology - Goodyear in Avondale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.