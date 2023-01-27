Overview

Dr. Allison Rodgers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.



Dr. Rodgers works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.