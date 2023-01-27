See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Dr. Allison Rodgers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allison Rodgers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.

Dr. Rodgers works at Fertility Centers of Illinois in Buffalo Grove, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Buffalo Grove Clinic
    135 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 195, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 215-8899
    Monday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Highland Park Clinic
    767 Park Ave W Ste 190, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 433-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Egg Freezing
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Allison Rodgers, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568664092
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allison Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

