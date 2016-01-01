Dr. Allison Salib, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allison Salib, DO
Overview of Dr. Allison Salib, DO
Dr. Allison Salib, DO is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences – College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Salib works at
Dr. Salib's Office Locations
Connexis Medical Services5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 269-8089
Florida Cancer Specialists - Port Charlotte22395 Edgewater Dr # 10, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 Directions (941) 269-8090Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allison Salib, DO
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English
- 1437508942
Education & Certifications
- The University Of South Florida
- Largo Medical Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences – College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
