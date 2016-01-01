Dr. Almas Nazir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Almas Nazir, MD
Overview
Dr. Almas Nazir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Nazir works at
Locations
-
1
Almas Nazir, M.D. PLLC295 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 272-3924
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nazir?
About Dr. Almas Nazir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265759245
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazir accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazir works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nazir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nazir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.